Piers Morgan Apologises To Beyoncé And Jay-Z After Guest's 'Totally False' Accusations About Them

Piers Morgan has issued a public apology to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, after a guest on his web show Uncensored made a string of “totally false” allegations about them.

On Wednesday 2 October, the divisive presenter invited singer Jaguar Wright on his show, which became a YouTube-only broadcast earlier this year.

During the interview, Jaguar branded the rap mogul a “monster”, going on to make several more serious allegations about both him and Beyoncé.

Less than a week later, Piers revealed on his show that lawyers for both musicians had been in touch.

He began: “The reality of the modern world is that pretty much anyone has a platform, as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear,”

“That’s why we invited [Jaguar Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

However, the former daytime TV host continued: “Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during her interview.

“As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. But now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact. And we’ve therefore complied with the legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

He added: “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored. But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theatre, there are legal limits on us too. We apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

Piers Morgan Uncensored launched on TalkTV in 2022, a year after the host’s infamous departure from Good Morning Britain.

The presenter abruptly left GMB a day after he cast doubt on claims made by Meghan Markle about her mental health live on air, including that she’d experienced suicidal thoughts while still a senior member of the Royal Family.

His remarks led to a record number of complaints to the TV regulator Ofcom, who later launched an investigation, although the show was later cleared over the former anchor’s remarks.

Back in February, Piers Morgan Uncensored would no longer air on TalkTV, and instead become a YouTube series.