Ben Fogle made it clear to Piers Morgan that he was in no mood to answer any questions about Meghan Markle during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

On Wednesday, Ben was interviewed by Piers and Susanna Reid about his new documentary, in which he explores the Chernobyl disaster by spending a week living in the exclusion zone for a week.

However, true to form, Piers kicked off the interview by asking Ben about new reports in the press about his favourite subject... the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers began: “Before we get to this fascinating doc you made about Chernobyl, because it is very, very intriguing what you’ve been through there, I just want to ask you, I know you’re a friend of William and Harry… we can’t get away from this huge royal saga that’s playing out in real-time like a new series of The Crown.

“What do you make of it? Where do you sit with all this? Do you think the Oprah Winfrey interview is a good idea? What do you think of The Times’ story today about in-fighting at the palace? What’s your view?”