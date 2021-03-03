Ben Fogle made it clear to Piers Morgan that he was in no mood to answer any questions about Meghan Markle during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.
On Wednesday, Ben was interviewed by Piers and Susanna Reid about his new documentary, in which he explores the Chernobyl disaster by spending a week living in the exclusion zone for a week.
However, true to form, Piers kicked off the interview by asking Ben about new reports in the press about his favourite subject... the Duchess of Sussex.
Piers began: “Before we get to this fascinating doc you made about Chernobyl, because it is very, very intriguing what you’ve been through there, I just want to ask you, I know you’re a friend of William and Harry… we can’t get away from this huge royal saga that’s playing out in real-time like a new series of The Crown.
“What do you make of it? Where do you sit with all this? Do you think the Oprah Winfrey interview is a good idea? What do you think of The Times’ story today about in-fighting at the palace? What’s your view?”
Ben responded: “To be honest, Piers, I don’t want to dodge your question, I think you’re overestimating my friendship with the protagonists you’re talking about.
“In the middle of the wilderness here [in Suffolk] I’ve tried to abstain from news, and I try to stay out of other people’s business. I think it’s a very valid time for everyone to have an opinion, but it’s not really for me to say.”
Following the exchange, Ben quickly won praise on Twitter for not being drawn in by Piers’ question…
Ben was previously a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, but was not able to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s as he was climbing Mount Everest.
His interview on GMB comes a day after Susanna Reid accused her co-host of being “obsessed” with Meghan, and having a “negative filter” when it came to the Sussexes.
Susanna isn’t the only one to have accused Piers of being unfairly critical of Meghan.
Last year,GMB guest Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu claimed the host had a “personal vendetta” against the Duchess of Sussex, telling him: “You are a man, privileged to have power and influence and you are using your platform so irresponsibly to spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments knowing fully well that your words are containing bigotry, misogyny, sexism and racism.
“You don’t take responsibility for how you have contributed to the so-called royal crisis.”
Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.