“I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions,” he wrote. “Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise.”

I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise. https://t.co/jhqt9VbNDN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2021

The morning after his GMB exit, Piers doubled down on his remarks about Meghan Markle. Sharing an image of Winston Churchill and a quote about free speech on Twitter, he wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. “If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021