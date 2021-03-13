The Gogglebox Gang Obviously Had A Lot To Say About Piers Morgan's GMB Walk-Off

ITV Piers Morgan walked off Tuesday's Good Morning Britain

The Gogglebox families watched the drama unfold as part of Friday’s edition of the hit Channel 4 show, and they were all on Alex’s side. As Mica Ven and her partner Marcus Luther watched Piers try to stop Alex from speaking, she said: “He usually does the weather, let him speak man.” “Alex is ready to rip in to him, you know,” Marcus predicted. Tom Malone added of Piers: “Shut up a minute, let somebody else have a word.”

Channel 4 Gogglebox's Marcus and Mica

As Piers then stormed off the set, Pete Sandiford joked: “I didn’t know you could let fireworks off at half six in the morning... I don’t get why he’s walked off because that’s just not him at all. His sister Sophie commented: “He’s just had his arse handed to him on national TV by the weatherman.”

Channel 4 Sophie and Pete on Gogglebox

Tom said: “Good, get gone. Shut the door behind him.” Marcus added: “This is amazing what Meghan and Harry story has done to the bloody world man. Everyone is tripping. I love it!” ITV faced calls to reprimand Piers after Monday’s show, when he cast doubt on Meghan Markle’s recent claims about her mental health and her experiences of racism after joining the Royal Family. “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says,” Piers said. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.” It was later revealed Piers had sparked more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom, after which it was announced he was leaving GMB effective immediately. It was confirmed on Friday that Meghan also issued a formal complaint to the broadcasting regulator, following reports she had also contacted ITV over the matter, concerned about the affect his words would have on others who are struggling with their mental health. Piers was also criticised by mental health charity Mind, who work with ITV on its Britain Get Talking initiative. Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.