Piers Morgan Jokingly Apologises That He's 'Not Going To Die' After Hospital Tests

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was seen with tubes in his nose while seemingly on a hospital bed in a picture posted on Twitter.

Piers Morgan has jokingly apologised that he is “not going to die” after undergoing tests in hospital.

Bad news... after some extensive hospital tests this morning it appears I’m not going to die. I can only apologise for all the upset & offence I know this development will cause. pic.twitter.com/nElsB9aPV4

Poking fun at his divisive nature, Piers wrote: “Bad news … after some extensive hospital tests this morning it appears I’m not going to die.

“I can only apologise for all the upset & offence I know this development will cause.”

It’s believed he will be back on ‘GMB’ on Monday.

It’s been a busy week for the presenter, who started 2019 as he means to go on by getting needlessly infuriated by Greggs’ new vegan sausage roll.

He then ate one of ‘GMB’, spitting it into a bin, of course, and has now jokily blamed it for his health problems.

Tweeting on Saturday, he updated his followers on his health, revealing that he had stomach gastristis: