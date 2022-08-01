Piers Morgan And Huw Edwards Banned From Russia In Latest Round Of Sanctions

It said the action was in response to UK sanctions issued against Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry claimed those individuals sanctioned have contributed to “London’s hostile course aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation”.

Other than Morgan and Edwards, journalists including ITV’s Robert Peston and head of Sky News, John Ryley, are also listed alongside reporters at various outlets.

Morgan, writing on Twitter, said: “It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list.”

The broadcaster last week interviewed Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska.

Edwards tweeted: “Huw’ve been banned! I made the Kremlin cut (39/39).”