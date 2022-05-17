Piers Morgan Can't Resist One Last Dig At Dan Walker As He Exits BBC Breakfast

As Dan Walker celebrated his last day hosting BBC Breakfast, Piers Morgan has seized the opportunity to take one final dig at his old rival.
Throughout the five-years Piers co-hosted ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he and Dan were embroiled in a friendly(-ish) public feud that mostly revolved around their respective viewing figures.
Dan presented his final edition of BBC Breakfast on Tuesday after six years, as he prepares to join Channel 5.
After his final show, Piers took to Twitter, jibing at Dan: “End of an error.”
He then offered some form of good wishes, adding: “Congrats mate @mrdanwalker.”
“Thanks… I think,” Dan replied to the TalkTV host.
During his final Breakfast, Dan signed off with an impassioned message about the BBC’s reporting.
“To be serious for a minute, I think at a time when trust and truth have never been more important, it’s great to work with a team – and I know that I see this every single day – that do everything to make sure everything we do and say is fair and accurate, and that is so important,” he said.
“I’ve no idea who is going to sit here in the future and who this job is going to go to, but I hope that they care about the programme, and I hope they care about the people they work with and care about the viewers as well.”
The broadcaster shocked viewers when he announced last month that he would be leaving BBC Breakfast to join 5 News on Channel 5.
He previously insisted money wasn’t the motivating factor in leaving the BBC, claiming it was “probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my career”.
Dan’s move to Channel 5 will see him become the lead anchor of the recently re-launched hour-long 5pm bulletin.
He will replace Sian Williams on the programme, after she announced she was stepping down earlier last month. He will also have an expanded role that will see him become a familiar face across the channel.