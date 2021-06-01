Piers Morgan's Past Comes Back To Haunt Him After Naomi Osaka Comments

Piers Morgan has been reminded of his own past behaviour following his comments about tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.
The former daytime TV presenter weighed in after Osaka announced she would not be speaking to the press during the French Open tournament to protect her own mental health. Osaka has since confirmed she will no longer be taking part in the competition.
Revealing on Monday afternoon that he’d penned a column on the matter, Piers shared a tweet referring to Osaka as “world sport’s most petulant little madam”.
Piers also suggested Osaka was a “spoiled brat whose fame and fortune appears to have inflated her ego to gigantic proportions”.
After it was posted, many took the opportunity to remind Piers of his brattish tendencies – not least the moment he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being called out for his treatment of Meghan Markle by co-presenter Alex Beresford.
Many also compared Piers’ treatment of Osaka to his ongoing comments in the media about the Duchess of Sussex, having left his job at GMB after his on-air remarks about her led to Ofcom launching an investigation.
Explaining her decision to bow out of the French Open, Osaka wrote that she felt it would be “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being”.
“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” she added. “More importantly I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly.”