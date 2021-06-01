Piers Morgan's Past Comes Back To Haunt Him After Naomi Osaka Comments

Piers Morgan has been reminded of his own past behaviour following his comments about tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.

The former daytime TV presenter weighed in after Osaka announced she would not be speaking to the press during the French Open tournament to protect her own mental health. Osaka has since confirmed she will no longer be taking part in the competition.

Revealing on Monday afternoon that he’d penned a column on the matter, Piers shared a tweet referring to Osaka as “world sport’s most petulant little madam”.