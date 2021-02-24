Piers Morgan left Susanna Reid in shock during a live broadcast of Good Morning Britain, when he came up with a rather rude suggestion for a tattoo.

On Wednesday, the presenting duo had a heated debate about whether or not it was appropriate for people in professional positions to have visible tattoos, with Piers reading out a comment from one GMB viewers who claimed he “should have a tattoo live on the show”.

“Why? Why would I do that?” Piers questioned. “What would I do? ‘Legend’ across my forehead?”

“Something else across your forehead,” Susanna then suggested, to which Piers responded: “Bell end?”

Clearly remembering he was broadcasting live at seven in the morning, the divisive host let out an abrupt “oh!”, while Susanna’s face pretty much said it all.