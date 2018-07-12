Piers Morgan has told journalist Owen Jones that he is no longer welcome to appear on ‘Good Morning Britain’, following a row on Twitter.

The two became involved in a heated exchange ahead of Owen’s scheduled appearance on Friday’s ‘GMB’, during which he was due to discuss Donald Trump’s visit to the UK.

However, following Thursday’s episode, in which the breakfast TV presenter was branded an “idiot” by one guest, Owen tweeted: “Do I bother going on Good Morning Britain tomorrow to listen to Piers Morgan verbally masturbating all over himself, or am I wasting my life?”