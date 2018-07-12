Piers Morgan has told journalist Owen Jones that he is no longer welcome to appear on ‘Good Morning Britain’, following a row on Twitter.
The two became involved in a heated exchange ahead of Owen’s scheduled appearance on Friday’s ‘GMB’, during which he was due to discuss Donald Trump’s visit to the UK.
However, following Thursday’s episode, in which the breakfast TV presenter was branded an “idiot” by one guest, Owen tweeted: “Do I bother going on Good Morning Britain tomorrow to listen to Piers Morgan verbally masturbating all over himself, or am I wasting my life?”
Piers responded within two minutes, telling the political commentator he was “too annoying” and was no longer welcome on the ITV daytime show.
He also told Owen to “go and play with your Trump balloon”, a reference to one of the more high-profile protests against the President’s UK visit.
Owen quickly hit back: “I can see why you don’t like the balloon. Unlike you it has something worthwhile to say, isn’t universally loathed and is filled with less hot air.”
Again just two minutes later, Piers told his adversary: “Mate, being called ‘universally loathed’ by you is like being called stupid by a ‘Love Island’ contestant.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to a ‘Good Morning Britain’ spokesperson for further comment.
This latest disagreement marks the second time in recent history that Piers has been responsible for a guest’s interview on ‘GMB’ being cancelled, previously blocking singer Lily Allen from appearing on the show to promote her latest album, after the two had a war of words over a gun-shaped necklace she wore during a concert.
When Lily revealed that Piers had thrown the brakes on her appearance, he insisted he wouldn’t conduct the interview “until or if your new album is a hit”, remarking: “So probably never.”
Lily’s fourth album, ‘No Shame’, reached number eight in the UK albums chart upon its release last month, though her ‘GMB’ interview is yet to take place.