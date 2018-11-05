Piers Morgan kicked off Monday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ by teasing co-host Susanna Reid, after she went public with her new romance over the weekend.
On Sunday, Susanna was pictured at a Crystal Palace football match with the club’s chairman Steve Parish, who it had been previously rumoured she was in a relationship with.
Making light of the situation at the first opportunity, Piers introduced the first ‘GMB’ of the week saying there were “so many things” he needed to “catch up on”.
Their co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins then noted: “When the cat’s away…”
Piers went on to joke: “I got slightly confused by this story, you have found someone who is 53, yep, I am 53, born in 1965, I was born in 1965, been married before and with kids, another box ticked.
“Handsome, wealthy, successful, big passion for London football club… I was reading all this and thinking God she’s come out!”
Later claiming Susanna had tried to bribe him with champagne in exchange for him going easy on her, Piers concluded, on a serious note: “We’re all very pleased for you.”
Last week, in an interview with the Mail On Sunday supplement You magazine, Susanna spoke about how she felt ready to find love again, four years on from her break-up with ex-husband Dominic Cotton, the father of her three children.
During the interview, she declared she was “back in the game”, adding: “I’m definitely open to dating again. This is the right time.
“The great thing about what’s happened in 2018, and everyone will have seen it on Love Island, is you don’t have to date exclusively any more.”
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.