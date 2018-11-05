Piers Morgan kicked off Monday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ by teasing co-host Susanna Reid, after she went public with her new romance over the weekend.

On Sunday, Susanna was pictured at a Crystal Palace football match with the club’s chairman Steve Parish, who it had been previously rumoured she was in a relationship with.

Making light of the situation at the first opportunity, Piers introduced the first ‘GMB’ of the week saying there were “so many things” he needed to “catch up on”.

Their co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins then noted: “When the cat’s away…”