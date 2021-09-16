Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were all smiles as they were reunited on Wednesday when the two presenters attended this year’s TRIC Awards. It was the first time the pair had been seen together since Piers stormed off Good Morning Britain in March, during a row about Meghan Markle, which saw him leave the show for the good the same day. Piers and Susanna were up against each other in the Best News Presenter category at the annual TV and radio awards bash. The BBC’s Huw Edwards was also up for the Best News Presenter award, and the Welsh presenter posed for a snap with Piers ahead of the ceremony. “You’re going down Boyo,” Piers tweeted.

But fresh from being booed at the NTAs last week, it was ultimately Piers’ night. After winning the award, Piers invited Susanna on stage during his acceptance speech. “I felt it was right to share with Susanna,” he said. “I haven’t seen Susanna since I left so it was very emotional. You get very close to someone when you work that closely together. Not many men have seen Susanna Reid at 5am in her curlers.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Piers Morgan (L) and Susanna Reid attend The TRIC Awards 2021.

Susanna then chimed in, saying: “He can start an argument in an empty room. I’ve never known anyone get so worked up over a sausage roll.” Following his win, Piers shared a snap of him posing with his trophy, which he simply captioned “Victory”.

Meanwhile, Piers’ old stomping ground Good Morning Britain came out on top in the Multi-Channel News category, ahead of BBC Breakfast and Sky News. Other winners on the night included Ant and Dec – who recently beat Piers in the Best Presenter category at the NTAs – and his former GMB colleague Kate Garraway, who was the recipient fo the TRIC Special Award.

David M. Benett via Getty Images (L-R) Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid attend The TRIC Awards 2021.