Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were all smiles as they were reunited on Wednesday when the two presenters attended this year’s TRIC Awards.
It was the first time the pair had been seen together since Piers stormed off Good Morning Britain in March, during a row about Meghan Markle, which saw him leave the show for the good the same day.
Piers and Susanna were up against each other in the Best News Presenter category at the annual TV and radio awards bash.
The BBC’s Huw Edwards was also up for the Best News Presenter award, and the Welsh presenter posed for a snap with Piers ahead of the ceremony.
“You’re going down Boyo,” Piers tweeted.
But fresh from being booed at the NTAs last week, it was ultimately Piers’ night.
After winning the award, Piers invited Susanna on stage during his acceptance speech.
“I felt it was right to share with Susanna,” he said.
“I haven’t seen Susanna since I left so it was very emotional. You get very close to someone when you work that closely together. Not many men have seen Susanna Reid at 5am in her curlers.”
Susanna then chimed in, saying: “He can start an argument in an empty room. I’ve never known anyone get so worked up over a sausage roll.”
Following his win, Piers shared a snap of him posing with his trophy, which he simply captioned “Victory”.
Meanwhile, Piers’ old stomping ground Good Morning Britain came out on top in the Multi-Channel News category, ahead of BBC Breakfast and Sky News.
Other winners on the night included Ant and Dec – who recently beat Piers in the Best Presenter category at the NTAs – and his former GMB colleague Kate Garraway, who was the recipient fo the TRIC Special Award.
Piers’ TRIC Award win comes after 18 months of controversy for the presenter.
While his GMB interviews with various cabinet ministers throughout the pandemic earned him praise for holding the government to account, he has also repeatedly come under fire for his comments about various public figures, namely Meghan Markle.
After the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Piers cast doubt on a series of claims made by Meghan, including those about her mental health.
These were widely condemned at the time, and led to more complaints being made to Ofcom about the broadcast than any other incident in the TV watchdog’s history.
Following this, Piers was called out on air by GMB presenter Alex Beresford, prompting the anchor to storm backstage during the live broadcast, and when Ofcom confirmed they would be investigating the matter that night, he announced his immediate resignation from the show.
Six months later, Ofcom ruled that ITV was not in breach of their guidelines by broadcasting Piers’ comments, pointing out that he was challenged by others on the show that day, including Susanna.