Don’t fancy Christmas pudding for your festive dessert this year? We’ve got an alternative suggestion – pigs in blankets ice cream.

The bad news is that you’ll have to leave in or near Hertfordshire to try it. Fabio’s Gelato, an ice cream shop in Hitchin run by Fabio Vincenti, 34, and his wife Hannah, 33, is selling the flavour for the rest of the holiday period.

The recipe incorporates the flavours of sausage, bacon, vanilla ice cream and maple syrup, and was inspired by the success of the parlour’s Brussels sprouts recipe sold in 2017.