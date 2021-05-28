News for summer drinks aficionados: Pimm’s and Aperol have been beaten by cheaper supermarket own-label copies in a new Which? taste test.

Aldi’s same label spirits beat both summer favourites in the test, which saw consumers rate the flavour, “mouthfeel”, appearance and aroma of each drink.

The consumer experts at Which? asked 101 tasters to compare Aldi’s Summer Punch (£7.49 for 70cl) and Tesco’s Summer Cup (£8 for 70cl) with Pimm’s No.1 – the latter almost double the price at £15 for 70cl.

Aldi’s Summer Punch was the highest-rated overall, scoring 72%, followed by Tesco’s version (69%) and Pimm’s (67%) – and, yes, in that order.

More people picked Aldi’s take as their preferred drink compared to Tesco and Pimm’s, with 45% saying it was their favourite of the three.

coldsnowstorm via Getty Images

In a separate taste test, Which? asked 100 people to rate Aperol, also £15 for 70cl, against two supermarket aperitifs from Aldi and Sainsbury’s.

Tasters found that Aldi’s Aperini (£6.99 for 70cl) had the best balance between sweetness and bitterness, with a “noticeable citrusy flavour that was not too overpowering”.

The original Aperol still received an overall score of 72% but Aldi beat that at 74%. However, Sainsbury’s Aperitivo (£8 for 70cl) was judged to be a let-down on appearance with its “peachy pale colour” and achieved 69%.

Which? Magazine editor Harry Rose said: “If you’re toasting the start of summer weather or a first gathering with friends and family for some time, our taste tests prove that you don’t have to pay through the nose for your favourite tipple.

“Whether you are looking for a refreshing fruit-based gin cup or citrus-based aperitif, choosing a supermarket’s own-label can save you money, and potentially get you a tastier beverage.”

The findings will be welcome news for Aldi, after learning it was the subject of a legal challenge by Marks & Spencer over its Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake.

M&S lodged an intellectual property claim with the High Court arguing the similarity of Aldi’s product with its own Colin the Caterpillar leads shoppers to believe they are of the same standard.