Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have named their son Arthur, according to reports.
The baby name was revealed in the Mail On Sunday, where it was stated that the baby boy’s full name is Arthur Michael William Matthews.
The baby’s middle name Michael is in honour of Pippa’s father and brother-in-law. James’s late brother, Michael, died age 22 after reaching the summit of Mount Everest. James’s younger brother Spencer also chose to honour his late brother when his son, Theodore Frederick Michael, was born in September.
Pippa gave birth to her first child weighing 8lb and 9oz at the Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, on 15 October.
[Read more: Pippa Middleton gives birth to baby boy]
The couple are yet to confirm their son’s name.
Arthur was one of the contenders for Kate Middleton’s third child, who was named Prince Louis - with middle names Arthur Charles.
Rumours surfaced in April 2018 that Pippa was pregnant, shortly before Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis. She didn’t confirm the news until June 2018, when writing in her fitness column for Waitrose’s Weekend magazine.
She revealed she passed the first trimester without suffering morning sickness, unlike the Duchess of Cambridge, who experienced hyperemesis gravidarum at the start of all three of her pregnancies.
Pippa and James met in 2006 on the Caribbean island of St Barts. They got engaged in July 2016 and married in May 2017.