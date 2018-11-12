Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have named their son Arthur, according to reports.

The baby name was revealed in the Mail On Sunday, where it was stated that the baby boy’s full name is Arthur Michael William Matthews.

The baby’s middle name Michael is in honour of Pippa’s father and brother-in-law. James’s late brother, Michael, died age 22 after reaching the summit of Mount Everest. James’s younger brother Spencer also chose to honour his late brother when his son, Theodore Frederick Michael, was born in September.

Pippa gave birth to her first child weighing 8lb and 9oz at the Lindo Wing, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, on 15 October.

[Read more: Pippa Middleton gives birth to baby boy]