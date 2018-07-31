Reuters Smoke billows above a site where an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango

An Aeromexico-operated passenger jet has crashed in the north of Mexico, the airline said, with the state’s civil protection agency saying there were so far no reports of deaths.

Television images showed a plane coming down in the state of Durango on Tuesday,

The Mexican airline confirmed an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers was involved in the “accident”.