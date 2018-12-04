Plastic Bag Removed From Sea Turtle’s Throat In Troubling Video

In yet another troubling reminder of the hazards that plastic products can pose to marine life, an aquarium in South Africa has shared a video that shows a plastic bag and other trash being removed from a sea turtle’s throat. According to Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, the turtle was found washed up on a beach in the town of Struisbaai earlier this month. Visibly sick and “very weak,” the turtle was rushed to the aquarium where veterinarians got to work figuring out what was wrong with the animal.

TWO OCEANS AQUARIUM

The aquarium said that a lung infection or pneumonia had initially been suspected as the possible culprit, but antibiotics and other medication didn’t seem to help ― and the animal only got weaker as the days went by. Further tests finally revealed that there was some sort of blockage in the turtle’s oesophagus. A video shows a veterinarian using a special endoscope to remove the obstruction. A large piece of black plastic is seen being removed from the turtle’s throat, which the aquarium said had been part of a plastic bag. As of Friday, the turtle remained in critical condition following the procedure.

A turtle was still said to be in critical condition after a plastic bag was removed from its throat.



For more news and video, head here: https://t.co/4T8cv7snH1pic.twitter.com/wYM225S5Zf — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 3, 2018

Every year, at least eight million tons of plastic ― a lot of it single-use products like plastic bags and straws ― end up in our oceans. This trash poses a staggering risk to marine animals, which often mistake plastic items for food. As Two Oceans noted, plastic bags resemble the rescued turtle’s natural food ― sea grasses and other plants.

TWO OCEANS AQUARIUM The plastic bag that the sea turtle swallowed (right) resembles the sea plants that are central to its diet (left).