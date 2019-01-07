There’s something gorgeous about a freshly-bought, sweet smelling bar of soap – but leave it by the sink and it won’t be long before it gets all mushy. Nonetheless, eco-conscious shoppers are ditching plastic liquid soaps in favour of the traditional bar.

Sales of bar soaps are up 3%, with shoppers forking out £68.3m on soap bars in the year to September (up from £66.4m the previous year), according to retail data from Kantar, reported by the Telegraph.

The data shows sales of bar soaps are growing faster than liquid hand soaps and shower gels – and Waitrose saw the biggest increase in sales of bars, up more than 7%.

