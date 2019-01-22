Plastic Inflicting 'Appalling Damage' On Marine Life, Sir David Attenborough Tells Prince William

Human beings must not lose our connection with nature, and should wake up to the fact that our actions can have negative consequences on the natural world, Sir David Attenborough warned in an interview with the Duke of Cambridge in Davos on Tuesday.

The legendary 92-year-old presenter, whose highly successful career spans six decades, told Prince William that in the 1950s, when he first started making nature documentaries and the world felt “unexplored”, the idea that humans could cause a species to go extinct was a “foreign” concept, but that now it would be “hard to understate” the urgency of environmental challenges such as climate change.

Plastic, Sir David said, is an example of a human invention that has had an unforeseen negative impact. “We already know that the plastic problem is wreaking appalling damage upon marine life – the extent to which we don’t really know,” he added.

The impact of plastic was explored in Sir David’s famed Blue Planet series, which featured distressing scenes, including albatross regurgitating plastic from the ocean and feeding it to their young.