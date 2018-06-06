Kids Are Casting Plastic As The Villain In Their Stories - How To Foster That Eco-Friendly Attitude

Children are increasingly casting plastic as the villain in their stories, according to an analysis of kids’ writing by Oxford University Press.

Vineeta Gupta, head of children’s dictionaries at Oxford University Press told the BBC: “Children have shown they are acutely aware of the impact plastic has on our environment and how it will affect their own future.”

If your child has become interested in reducing the amount of single-use plastic your family uses, there are plenty of ways to encourage them to develop their passion for sustainable, eco-friendly living. We asked parents to share how they are fostering their children’s interest in the environment and reducing plastic waste:

Kirsty Crichton, from Malvern in the West Midlands, saw a huge change in her six-year-old son Rowan after he watched the ‘Blue Planet’ episode that told the story of a baby whale who died due to the impact of marine plastic pollution.

“Seeing that dead baby whale and all the plastic in the ocean had a massive impact on him and he really wanted to do something to reduce what we use. So he now grows his own vegetables” she tells HuffPost UK.