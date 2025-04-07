Starmer Says He Will Not 'Rip Up' US Relationship Amid Pressure To Cancel Trump State Visit

Keir Starmer said he would not "rip up" relationship with the US. Sky News

Trump has rocked stock markets around the world after he unveiled a series of taxes on international imports heading to the States last week.

While the UK was hit with the “base rate” of just 10%, Trump also put a global 25% tariff on cars and steel products.

The prime minister has promised to back “British brilliance” in response, including championing the car industry.

While he has so far ruled out any “knee-jerk” reciprocal tariffs, Starmer has said “nothing is off the table”.

So ITV’s Robert Peston asked the prime minister if he would consider rescinding the UK’s “unprecedented” invitation for Trump to come for a second state visit.

The question comes after more than 200,000 people signed a petition from 38 Degrees suggesting the government withdraw the invite.

But Starmer appeared to dismiss such an idea.

He began by pointing out that “nobody welcomes tariffs”, and said he has been speaking to international leaders about how to lower trade barriers.

However he added: “That does not detract from the fact that the US is a very close partner of the UK.”

He said that particularly includes trade, economy and intelligence-sharing.

“It’s not in our interest to simply rip up that relationship,” he said.

“Yes, we have to keep pragmatic and calm in the steps that we take, but we also need to keep a sense of perspective and context.”

He said the “longstanding” UK-US relationship has “helped to keep the peace for 80 years and it is wrong to simply to walk away from that relationship in my view.”

The PM concluded: “It’s a special relationship, it’s a close relationship, we now have to step up to the challenges that tariffs have undoubtedly put on the table for us.”

Starmer also told journalists that the UK will be speaking to the US about a trade deal to alleviate the current situation.

But the PM’s spokesperson refused to say whether or not the government thinks Trump might reverse tariff policy this morning, saying he would not give a “running commentary”.

The representative declined to say if the PM is now seeking a phone call with the US president.

Starmer also used his conference to explain that the government’s new measures for the car industry are not the “extent of the turbocharging” he wants to do for the UK economy in the wake of the tariffs.