“There’s nothing left for him to do other than take responsibility and resign.”

Munira Wilson

The Liberal Democrat MP took an innovative approach to her censure by quoting Johnson’s own words about flailing PMs back at him.

“It is a wonderful and necessary fact of political biology that we never know when our time is up.

“Long after it is obvious to everyone that we are goners, we continue to believe it is our duty to hang onto the perks and privileges of our post.

“In reality we are just terrified of the comedown.”