Police Arrest Men In 'Blackface' Fighting Outside Supermarket

Two men have been arrested for disorderly behaviour following a brawl in Brighton, in which both of their faces were allegedly “blacked up”.

Police were called to Western Road, at around 1.35pm on Tuesday, following reports that two men had painted their faces black and were fighting in front of shocked bystanders.

One passer-by reportedly described the furore as an “unedifying sight” and “not what you expect to see outside Waitrose”, a witness told The Argus newspaper.

A Sussex police spokesperson told HuffPost UK that a 36-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of displaying threatening or abusive writing or sign, two counts of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, and two counts of actual bodily harm.

A 29-year-man from Worthing was arrested on the same charges, with an additional count of actual bodily harm.

Both men have been released under investigation.