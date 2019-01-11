Police Appeal For Car Light Thief Prompts Mocking Replies From Public

Police in the Tees Valley have launched an appeal for a man who “may have information” about the theft of lights from the top of a police car.

At this early stage of the story you may be asking yourself just how the authorities know that the chap in question would have an inkling about who could be responsible for such a heinous crime.

Was he seen in the vicinity? Does he have a past record of blue light theft?

Well, it’s none of the above – the reason is there is an actual picture of him carrying the lights that was without a doubt taken after being removed from said police vehicle.

Further, the police are almost certainly in possession of the incriminating picture as it has been attached to a tweet from their official account.

The tweet reads: “We believe this man can help our investigation into the theft of police lights from a car in Sunderland.”

A statement released separately went slightly further, saying: “Officers believe the man shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”

“May have information.” – you think? Take a look....