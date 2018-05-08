Police Called To Suspected Acid Attack Near Brixton Tube Station, London

Police have been called to Brixton following reports that a woman in her 20s has been attacked with a “noxious substance”.
Officers confirmed they were responding to a suspected attack on Brixton Road in south London around 1.45 pm on Tuesday.
In a statement, Lambeth Police said the woman may have been on a bus at the time of the attack. A double-decker bus has been taped off by police near Brixton Tube Station.
A local shop-owner told HuffPost UK the woman ran into his store after the alleged attack.
“A woman ran off the bus screaming ‘acid attack’ and ran into the shop,” he said. “She grabbed a bottle of water out of the fridge and poured it on her face.”
Footage recorded by a security guard at a nearby H&M store and seen by HuffPost UK shows a fire officer dousing the alleged victim with water from a hose as she sits on the side of the road.
The woman has since been taken to hospital, where her condition remains unknown.
Police and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) remain at the scene of the incident. No arrests have been made.
A spokesperson for the LAS said that a member of the service’s hazardous area response team was dispatched to the scene, along with an ambulance crew and three other responders.
The alleged attack comes just two days after three men were found suffering from injuries caused by a noxious substance following a “large altercation” between two groups of men in Hackney.
The injuries sustained by the three men – aged 17, 22 and 27 – are not thought to be life-threatening, police said, but could be life-changing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.