Park Lane Stabbing Death Police Seeking Information On ‘Dangerous’ Pair

Police investigating the murder of a security guard at a New Year’s Eve party in Park Lane have appealed for information about two “dangerous individuals”.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was working outside the private event at Fountain House in Park Lane in the capital’s West End when he was attacked on January 1 at around 5.30am.

Scotland Yard is appealing for information about Ossama Hamed, 25, and 23-year-old Nor Aden Hamada.