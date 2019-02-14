Police Still Hunting Killers Of Teen Murdered On Valentine's Day 12 Years Ago

Twelve years after teenager William ‘Billy’ Cox was shot dead in his home on Valentine’s Day, police have released a CCTV image in a fresh bid to trace potential witnesses who could help solve the case.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Trident Legacy Team, who are investigating the 15-year-old’s murder, hope the passing of time will enable someone to feel they can come forward with information.

Cox left Brixton on 14 February, 2007 at about 2.30pm and made his way home to Clapham, before he was discovered by his 13-year-old sister heavily bleeding on his bedroom floor.

Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim’s mother, Arporn Cox, backed the continued appeal, saying her family is “seeking justice for an incident that has torn their lives apart 12 years ago”.

She said: “We continue to live everyday with the pain of Billy no longer being with us, and that his father passed away with a broken heart in not receiving justice for his son.

“It causes untold grief when I consider Billy’s last moments and the fact that my precious son, my first born child was so brutally murdered in our home, which should have been his place of safety.

“It also concerns me heavily to know his killer/s is still out there among our communities. I pray that someone has the courage and strength to come forward to the police to help my family find some peace in all this sadness.”

There were no signs of forced entry to their home, which suggested the victim might have known his killer.