Police Name Man, 25, Who Was Stabbed To Death Days Before Christmas

A man who was stabbed to death during a suspected robbery has been named as Portuguese national and keen boxer Wilham Mendes.

Police were called to Albert Place in Haringey at about 1.20am on Saturday where they found Mendes suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The 25-year-old, who had lived in the UK since 2015, was taken to an east London hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Metropolitan Police said that although formal identification had not taken place officers were confident the victim was Mendes, who had been living in Tottenham, north London.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, the force said.

Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing and were still being questioned on Monday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Glen Lloyd urged witnesses who saw the attack or events leading up to it to contact the police.

He added: “Although we have made two arrests, our investigation continues to gather pace.

“Early enquiries by my team have established a possibility that Wilham was stabbed during a robbery and I would like anyone who saw the events leading up to or immediately following the murder to contact my officers without delay.

“No matter how small a detail, no matter how little you saw, your information could prove vital to our investigation and at the very least would assist in confirming details that we already have.

“At the heart of our investigation is the loss of an innocent and promising young man who was brutally murdered in the street.

“Our thoughts are with Wilham’s family as they struggle to cope with their loss at what should have been a happy time of year for them.”

Witnesses should call police on 101 quoting CAD 503/22 Dec or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.