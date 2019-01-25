The discovery of a human bone inside a pair of socks bought in a Primark store has triggered a police investigation.

Essex Police said the socks were purchased from the Colchester branch on December 10, with the finding reported to the force on January 2.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate following the discovery of what is believed to be part of a human bone in a pair of Primark socks,” a police spokesman said.

“The bone does not appear to be a result of recent trauma and had no skin or other particles surrounding it.”

Police said that without further testing officers cannot be certain of the origin or age of the bone.

A Primark spokesman apologised “for any distress caused” to the customer who found it, and said: “Primark clearly takes this matter very seriously and has already carried out an investigation at our supplier’s factory where the socks were made.

“No evidence of any kind exists to suggest that any incident has occurred in the factory, so it is highly probable that this object was placed in the socks by an individual for unknown reasons.

“Primark has been the subject of isolated incidents in the past which have subsequently been found to have been hoaxes.

“The factory has been used by other retailers and subject of many audits over many years.”

Police are now liaising with Primark, which is now speaking to their suppliers for more information on this incident.

Inquiries are ongoing.