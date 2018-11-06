Six Men Arrested Over 'Sick' Grenfell Effigy Stunt Have Been Released

Six men arrested over a video showing a model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire have been released under investigation, Scotland Yard said. They are a 19-year-old, a 46-year-old and a 49-year-old, all from South Norwood, a 49-year-old from Lambeth and a 55-year-old from Beckenham. The 19-year-old has been named as Bobbi Connell by his grandfather as one of the men in the video and the 46-year-old, his father Cliff. The teenager’s grandfather David Connell told the MailOnline: “It’s an appalling thing to do given the tragic loss of life. It’s in dreadfully bad taste and utterly shocking and I don’t condone it at all. I don’t know what they were thinking.”

A Scotland Yard statement said: “Six men arrested on suspicion of a public order offence in connection with an investigation into a video posted online that showed a model of Grenfell Tower being burnt have today, Tuesday November 6, been released under investigation. “The men, aged 19, 46, 49, 49, 55 and 19 were all arrested under section 4a of the Public Order Act after attending a south London police station. “The Met’s Grenfell Tower Investigation Team continues to lead enquiries.” Police conducted a search of an address in south London today. Three officers left the terrace property, two hours later, taking away two clear plastic bags which appeared to contain gaffer tape and white tags. Footage emerged on Monday showing the cardboard effigy marked ‘Grenfell Tower’ with paper figures at the windows being set on fire as people congregated, laughing. The stunt has caused widespread outrage. Theresa May tweeted: “To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable.”

I legit cannot believe it. This group of people made a Grenfell tower replica for bonfire night. This is actually sickening. Man are giggling you know! Cant this be considered some form of hate crime or something. #Vex@grenfellinquirypic.twitter.com/AFI1OExyVn — Gracious K (@Graciouskisay) November 5, 2018