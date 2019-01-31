Cleveland Police Ellen Gilroy has not been seen since 25 January

Fears are growing for the safety of a 22-year-old student who went missing six days ago.

Ellen Gilroy was last seen on 25 January close to Teeside University in Middlesbrough.

She is described as white, 5ft 8ins, with long blonde hair and was wearing a padded jacket with a fur trim, black plimsolls and jogging bottoms.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “If you’ve spoken to Ellen or have information on her whereabouts please contact us.”

Call police on 101 with information, quoting reference number 015786.