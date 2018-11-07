PA Police comb the scene for clues after a double shooting at a Halloween party in Birmingham

Police have not received a single call from the public with information about an “outrageous” drive-by shooting in which two teenagers were shot with one bullet outside a children’s Halloween Party.

Five days have passed since the doorstep shooting and police are still mystified as to a motive. The wall of silence has prompted West Midlands Police to re-appeal for information after the two boys, aged 14 and 15, were hit by the single round which went through one of the boys before lodging in the other’s stomach.

The shooting, involving what police believed to be a “powerful” firearm, happened at 8.15pm on Friday night in the Handsworth area of Birmingham.

Detective Superintendent Maria Fox, of West Midlands Police, said the incident had “crossed the line”, and she expected people within the criminal fraternity to have come forward anonymously with the names of those responsible.

She said: “We’ve received very little information following our appeals so as well as being an outrageous incident, actually the public response to it has not really met with the expectations that I had.”

She added: “My expectations were when they heard two children had been shot outside a family party in Handsworth that would create a reaction or response in the community, whether from the criminal community or law-abiding community.

“My expectation is that actually that sort of incident has crossed the line so I would have expected calls from every part of the community.”

Both youngsters were standing on the doorstep of a relatives’ house where the party was being held, having knocked on the front door moments before.

The victims, who are cousins, have both since undergone surgery and are currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

It is understood they were not specifically targeted and the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Police have stressed that neither boy had ever had any previous contact with police, had “no affiliation to any sort of criminality” and the attack appeared motiveless.

They said both boys had been “briefly” spoken to, but because of their conditions officers had yet to get a full account of their movements.

The bullet was recovered from the second victim and has been sent to a specialist firearms lab for fast-track analysis, which officers hope will shed light on the gun and exact calibre used.

Both children had been to a community centre earlier in the evening, and made their way to the Halloween party when they were shot at close-range.

The bullet was fired from a vehicle which pulled up on the opposite side of the road, according to witnesses. Officers are studying CCTV and have identified the round may have been fired from a dark-coloured car containing several people.

They have urged people to come forward with information, CCTV, dash-cam footage or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Beverley Thomas, whose teenage daughter Charlene was killed in gangland machine-gun crossfire in 2003, said little had changed in the last 15 years when it came to community relations with police.

Charlene ,18, was killed by gang members along with best friend Letisha Shakespeare at a New Year’s Day party in Aston attended by more than 100 people.