My Husband Says He Loves Me. But Does That Matter If His Politics Don't?

Most of us know that age is one of the biggest political dividers, with older people tending to be more right-wing.

But among younger generations, political beliefs are increasingly splitting by gender. A King’s College London study says that Gen Z men and women have the biggest voting differences of any generation.

This change will be familiar to viewers of Love Is Blind’s recent altar-side rejection.

Contestant Sara Carton has gone viral for putting a pause on her and Ben Mezzenga’s relationship due to his antivaxx stance and apparent disinterest in movements like Black Lives Matter.

A Reddit post shared by u/hey_im_anna to r/TwoXChromosomes, which reads “My husband and I disagree on politics. He doesn’t understand why it affects me so much,” looks deeper at an increasingly relevant question: does it matter if my partner says he loves me if his voting record doesn’t reflect that?

The poster’s husband changed his politics in the past year

The 28-year-old original poster (OP) says that she and her husband haven’t really had any other major arguments in their decade-long relationship.

She explains they always heard each other out and listened to one another’s concerns ― “and of course, we always agreed on politics. Until last year.”

OP, who lives in America, says she had three pregnancy losses last year. The care she received may be under threat from the Trump administration.

“If I couldn’t have received the care I did, I might be dead,” she wrote.

Additionally, she has LGBTQ+ friends and is directly affected by diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives (DEI) ― both of which Trump has attacked.

Her husband said he liked the current US president because he believed Trump would lower their grocery bill (he has not yet) and otherwise make their lives cheaper.

“I tried to say even if all of that was true and possible ― what about my rights?” OP asked. “He said I wouldn’t lose my rights, that part wasn’t true.”

The couple have not spoken about politics since November, though OP has had to bite her tongue when she hears her husband talk about the soaring price of eggs.

“He doesn’t see that it’s what he voted for. I’m so upset and lost. I know there are so many women in this position ― I just didn’t think I’d be one,” she wrote.

“I do love him. I love how he treats me and makes sure I’m taken care of. But this part of him, that wasn’t there for the last 10 years, is tearing me apart.”

Redditors agreed that actions speak louder than words

“He complained about the cost of goods increasing, but did he complain that the health care you received may not be available if you need it during potential pregnancy issues in the future?” u/Must_Go_Faster_ wrote.

“I don’t think I could emotionally handle my life partner telling me that housing and grocery prices were more important to him than my actual rights as a human being,” u/Urfubar12 weighed in.

“I feel like they say ‘oh he won’t do that’ when it comes to women’s rights just to get us to shut up about it. They knew and so did your husband.”

Meanwhile u/amireallyreal commented in reference to her healthcare worries: “If he votes in a way that could leave you dead, he’s not taking care of you.”