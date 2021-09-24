Getty Images Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will both make speeches at the end of their party conferences.

The Met Gala has been and gone, so have the Emmys, but the season of soirees is not yet over with and the Labour and Conservative party conferences next on the social calendar.

Some of us only hear about the political party conferences as faint background noise but to those in the political world, it’s a date not to be missed.

The real question we hear you ask, is it just a big bash for our elected politicians or do they get down to business?

When are the party conferences?

First up on the calendar is the Labour party conference which will happen between 25 – 29 September.

This year the conference is taking place in Brighton.

The Conservative party conference will be held a bit later in Manchester from 3 – 6 October.

The main political parties in the UK hold their conferences every year, including the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru.

The Labour, Conservative, and Lib Dem parties in Scotland and Wales tend to host their own events at a different time in the year.

Big party vs big policies

So what actually happens at these events?

It’s meant to be a time to rally support for the political party, raise funds, and connect with members.

The two main parties decide to operate slightly differently when it comes to what goes down.

Labour use the opportunity to vote on major policies from taxes to foreign affairs.

It’s known that the Conservatives tend to take a different approach. While lots of their members attend, there’s less policy talk at the table and it’s more a social occasion to build connections with party donors.

This year, topics like Covid, the economy, and climate change will be on everyone’s agenda.