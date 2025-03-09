Fewer Than Half Of Brits Think The US Is Still An Ally After Trump's Ukraine Response, Poll Shows

President Donald Trump speaks during a the White House Crypto Summit in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025. via Associated Press

Fewer than half of the British public this the US is still an ally following the recent turmoil over the Ukraine war, a new poll has found.

While PM Keir Starmer described the US as a “reliable ally” just last week, only 49% of Brits think the same, according to More in Common.

Mainland Europeans appear to be even more disillusioned by the States, according to More in Common, with jus 24% of the French and 23% of Germany thinking of the country as an ally.

But, in their major survey of 7,000 people, More in Commons found unity across Europe remains strong.

The pollsters found that 70% of the UK still thinks of France as an ally and 67% think the same of Germany.

Similarly, 62% of Germans think of Britain as an ally, and 71% in France.

More in Common also found that 56% of Brits think Trump is a dictator, after the US president falsely accused his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being just that.

It also seems only 13% of Brits agree with the US president, and think Zelenskyy is a dictator.

Despite this negative polling, a third (32%) of the general public would not encourage the UK government to withdraw its invitation to Trump for a second state visit.

More than half (52%) are also happy with Starmer’s approach to the Ukraine war, with 48% saying they support him acting as a diplomatic bridge between the US and Europe.

In fact, 37% of Brits – including 28% who did not vote for Labour last year – say they now see Starmer in a more favourable light.

Luke Tryl, director of More in Common said: “The fallout from the Oval Office meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had an immediate and seismic impact on public opinion across Britain and the Continent.”

He said the polling suggested European resolve on Ukraine “has hardened”, although the transatlantic relationship “appears to be under more strain than ever”.

Tryl added: “Even British citizens appear to have little faith in the special relationship – with just under half now saying the US is an ally of the UK.”

The director noted that the prime minister “appears to have met the public mood with his response to Ukraine”.

