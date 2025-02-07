So THAT's What Those Tiny Itchy Bumps On Your Fingers Are

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Finger covered in tiny bumps

About two years ago, it began. I noticed tiny, flesh-coloured bumps on my fingers ― they itched so badly I was tempted to bite my hand (no, really), an urge which only subsided when the little blisters finally burst and flaked.

Then, a month later, the process started again. It’s happened about once every six weeks since.

If that sounds familiar, you might be struggling with a condition called dishydrotic eczema, or pompholyx.

The writer's finger with bumps on it, left: with cracked skin at a later stage, right

What is pompholyx?

It’s a cluster of small blisters that form on your hands or feet.

They’re very small, extremely itchy, and might leak fluid for the first couple of weeks (oh, good).

After the blisters burst, people with the condition are usually left with dry, scaly, potentially broken skin. This is when the risk of infection is at its highest, as the skin barrier has been broken down.

The whole process usually takes about two to three weeks, the NHS says.

According to the National Eczema Society, “This condition can occur at any age but is usually seen in adults under 40, and is more common in women.”

We don’t know exactly what causes it, but some people think it could flare up during times of stress, due to excess heat and sweating, and/or sensitivity to metals like nickel, cobalt or chromate.

Half of people with the condition either have atopic eczema or a family history of it too.

You should see your doctor if you think you have pompholyx, partly because symptoms like it can be caused by conditions like hand, foot, and mouth disease.

That’s one of the reasons why the NHS says you shouldn’t try to diagnose yourself with the condition.

How can I soothe pompholyx?

Unfortunately, the condition is chronic for most people who have it, and there’s no cure yet.

Soaking your hands in potassium permanganate if it’s weeping or oozing may help, as can using an emollient moisturiser.

Sometimes, a GP will diagnose steroid creams to stop the itching, though these are only used for a few weeks at a time.

If you have the condition, the NHS says you can try to:

wash your hands with warm (not hot or cold) water and use a moisturiser (emollient) soap substitute instead of regular soap

wear protective gloves (ideally with a cotton lining) when using chemicals like shampoos, cleansers and detergents

wear socks, tights or stockings made from cotton or silk, rather than nylon

wear shoes made from leather, rather than plastic or rubber

avoid anything you think causes your symptoms, such as cleansers or detergents.