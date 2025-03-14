Lyndse Ballew on Unsplash

Is there anything more panic-inducing than when your child finally discovers doors? I’ll answer that, no there is not.

My 14-month-old is currently hellbent on trapping her fingers in doors. It doesn’t matter which ones – cupboards, wooden doors, glass doors, front doors, drawers – she’s not fussy.

Anything that opens and closes, her tiny little fingers are there.

So you can imagine my intrigue when I received an email with some tips from parenting expert Kirsty Carroll at Kiddies Kingdom, who shared a DIY hack for preventing doors from slamming on tiny digits.

The child-proofing pro said pool noodles are “a super simple, quick fix to stop your doors slamming in your home”. And bonus, they’re pretty cheap to buy – you can pick up a pack of four from Smyths for £2.99 (if you don’t already have some at home).

She explained: “Simply cut a 30cm length of noodle lengthwise to create an opening and fasten it to the top of the door. This will stop the door from slamming, preventing any unnecessary accidents.”

She warned parents to pop the noodle at the top of the door though, so it can’t be removed by little hands.

Alternatively, you can pick up door finger guards from Amazon for £4.99 which do a similar job.

Here’s a helpful video from digital creators Jeff and Lauren showing the hack in action...

What other baby-proofing tips did she share?

The parenting expert also suggested hiding plug sockets by moving your furniture around.

″This simple trick is a completely cost-free safety solution for your nursery,” she said.

“When arranging your baby’s room, position larger furniture pieces like wardrobes, drawers, or bookshelves to naturally block access to sockets while still keeping the space functional.”

You might be tempted to buy plug socket covers, but experts have actually warned they could do more harm than good. Yikes.

Another important tip she shared is to secure any heavy furniture to the walls using anti-tip straps – particularly things like dressers, bookshelves and changing tables which little ones might be tempted to climb at some point.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) warns on its website that children have died or been seriously injured by heavy objects such as furniture and televisions being pushed or pulled over them.

“Sets of drawers, in a child’s eyes, make ideal climbing frames but, if unsecured, they pull over easily,” the safety pros added.

And lastly, if you want to prevent injuries from trips and falls, consider using foam play tiles, said Carroll.

Falls are by far the most common cause of accidents in the home, accounting for 44% of all children’s accidents.

Foam play tiles are not only cushioned, but they’re also easy to clean – pretty essential given the amount of spills and accidents (spit up, wee, poo, dare we go on) that occur when looking after little ones.

“It’s nice to have an area in your nursery where baby is free to roam and explore, without worrying about hard floors and surfaces,” she added.