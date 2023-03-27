What The Pope Is Going On Here? Papal Puffer Pic Leaves People Perplexed

Pope Francis did not show off his “drip” in a white puffer jacket despite an artificial intelligence-generated image that went viral on Twitter over the weekend.
The image, which fact-checking site Snopes determined to be fake on Sunday, shows the pope rocking the massive coat along with a zucchetto on his head and a pectoral cross around his neck.
But the spread of the image on social media reportedly originates from a Reddit user’s post on Friday, according to Forbes.
The user made the post in the r/midjourney subreddit that’s dedicated to the app Midjourney, a tool that crafts AI-generated images.
Other Reddit users have shared pope-centric images on the platform, too, including a “Grand Theft Auto”-like illustration and a picture of Pope Francis sitting inside a white vehicle.
The pope puffer photo comes after several AI-generated pictures of former President Donald Trump depicting an arrest went viral last week.
The pope photo tripped up several Twitter users – including Chrissy Teigen – who were fooled into thinking Pope Francis made the fashion choice.