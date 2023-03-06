Ken Bruce leaving BBC Wogan House in London, after his last day presenting his BBC Radio 2 show, which he has hosted for 31 years, pictured on Friday 3 March Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images

When Ken Bruce announced he was leaving his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning show in January, it was also revealed he’d be taking his iconic PopMaster music quiz with him to his new home at Greatest Hits Radio.

That left Radio 2 bosses with the unenviable task of coming up with a brand new music-based quiz to fill the PopMaster-shaped hole at 10.30am every weekday morning.

Well, on Monday the new quiz - Ten To The Top - was unveiled by Gary Davies, who is hosting the mid-morning show until Ken’s official replacement Vernon Kay starts in May.

The quiz will see each player asked 10 questions about pop music, with the first question worth one point, the second question worth two points, all the way up to 10.

However, if a question is answered incorrectly, the value of the following question goes back to one point and the accumulator begins again.

To get listeners acquainted with the new quiz, Gary roped in Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball and her sidekick, travel presenter Richie Anderson, to play the first ever game.

So how did the all-new quiz fair against the much-loved PopMaster, which has had listeners playing along at home for the last 25 years?

As soon as it was launched, ‘PopMaster’ started trending on Twitter as listeners aired their thoughts.

And if any Radio 2 bosses are reading, they might want to look away now...

Firstly, some listeners couldn’t help but notice that the theme tune sounded ever so familiar

Gosh that theme tune isn't anything like Popmaster 🤣#popmaster#TenToTheTop — Clurr ~MD🐜~ (@weirzone) March 6, 2023

The scoring system was trickier than the actual questions for some trying to play along

Me listening to the scoring format and rules for the Radio2 #Popmaster replacement #tentothetop pic.twitter.com/WEZMd975Cw — Ross G Palmer (@Designer_Ross) March 6, 2023

The beauty of #popmaster was that it was easy to play along if you’re doing something else like driving or working. Having to make decision about jokers, working out how many points you’re scoring on each round and then adding up takes the joy away. 10totop is a Big fail for me. — J-Dog (@JuliaElmer7) March 6, 2023

Well no offence to Gary Davies but that was shocking. #popMaster

Who decided that would be a good idea??#tentothetop is more of a TV show than radio quiz theme song to start and jingles I mean tacky doesn't cut it.

The Joker means no playing along at home and scoring is stupid — Popmaster_paul (@PaulPopmaster) March 6, 2023

I think people will find it difficult to play along and compare scores... they should have thought of that🤔 #TenToTheTop #Popmaster — Ronnie (@ThomasCutter) March 6, 2023

Ten to the top on @BBCRadio2 is a nightmare to follow & impossible to play at home. Countdown to @RealKenBruce and the fabulous #popmaster 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gtixkogtWq — Lynne Crowther (@LynneCrowther) March 6, 2023

There are already suggestions to rename the quiz...

Radio2 really gaslighting us into thinking they’ve come up with a “brand new” pop music quiz at 10.30am every morning ….. 🤔 May as well be called Popblaster with Ben Bruce 🤣 #Radio2 #Popmaster @BBCRadio2 — Emily 🌻🐝 (@Em_Bowie) March 6, 2023

#popmaster ten at the top.A very very Very poor man's popmaster.

Roll on April 1st when the real pop master ken bruce and the number 1 pop quiz is back on greatest hits radio — martin thomas (@martinthomas70) March 6, 2023

And oh, the analogies...

Hope it's just cos it's the first one, but #tentothetop does feel a bit like #popmaster but you bought it off a market — Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) March 6, 2023

Oh my god, this new @BBCRadio2 quiz replacing #Popmaster feels like when your parents divorce, and your mam brings home a new fella 😩😩 #10tothetop #tentothetop — Paul Rapids Johnson 🏴✊️ (@Pablito999) March 6, 2023

Just listened to #popmaster bus replacement service.



Absolutely insane scoring system. Horrible.



Be interesting to see how the punters like it and what tweaks they make. pic.twitter.com/KMx1j7l77E — Doctor Paul Quizmaster (@DPQuiz) March 6, 2023

Many didn’t think Ken Bruce would be losing any sleep

Ken Bruce listening to Radio 2’s attempt to recreate #popmaster: pic.twitter.com/YrehAZxApt — The TV Grump (@TheTVGrump) March 6, 2023

It really was all just too much for some

What's this quiz on radio 2? Had to switch it off and listen to my dishwasher doing a full cycle. #popmaster pic.twitter.com/nf6UdgWpE2 — Adam Firrell (@AdamFirrell) March 6, 2023

My dad in the kitchen listening to the last Ken Popmaster on R2 pic.twitter.com/V3pHkFuSI3 — Jon Hillcock (@jonhillcock) March 3, 2023

Just listening to Gary Davies doing new @BBCRadio2 pop quiz “ 10 to the Top” It’s #popmaster Champions League clone, isn’t it? Off to @greatesthitsuk Bye bye Radio 2 pic.twitter.com/lcfGLHJPfN — Brad Hobson 🇺🇦 (@alfordbrad) March 6, 2023

Still, somebody liked it (we think). Give it time people.