EntertainmentBBC Radio 2 radioKen Bruce

PopMaster Replacement Ten To The Top Launched On Radio 2 And Listeners Had A LOT Of Thoughts

"Replacing PopMaster feels like when your parents divorce, and your mam brings home a new fella."
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Ken Bruce leaving BBC Wogan House in London, after his last day presenting his BBC Radio 2 show, which he has hosted for 31 years, pictured on Friday 3 March
Ken Bruce leaving BBC Wogan House in London, after his last day presenting his BBC Radio 2 show, which he has hosted for 31 years, pictured on Friday 3 March
Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images

When Ken Bruce announced he was leaving his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning show in January, it was also revealed he’d be taking his iconic PopMaster music quiz with him to his new home at Greatest Hits Radio.

That left Radio 2 bosses with the unenviable task of coming up with a brand new music-based quiz to fill the PopMaster-shaped hole at 10.30am every weekday morning.

Well, on Monday the new quiz - Ten To The Top - was unveiled by Gary Davies, who is hosting the mid-morning show until Ken’s official replacement Vernon Kay starts in May.

The quiz will see each player asked 10 questions about pop music, with the first question worth one point, the second question worth two points, all the way up to 10.

However, if a question is answered incorrectly, the value of the following question goes back to one point and the accumulator begins again.

To get listeners acquainted with the new quiz, Gary roped in Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball and her sidekick, travel presenter Richie Anderson, to play the first ever game.

So how did the all-new quiz fair against the much-loved PopMaster, which has had listeners playing along at home for the last 25 years?

As soon as it was launched, ‘PopMaster’ started trending on Twitter as listeners aired their thoughts.

And if any Radio 2 bosses are reading, they might want to look away now...

Firstly, some listeners couldn’t help but notice that the theme tune sounded ever so familiar

The scoring system was trickier than the actual questions for some trying to play along

There are already suggestions to rename the quiz...

And oh, the analogies...

Many didn’t think Ken Bruce would be losing any sleep

It really was all just too much for some

Still, somebody liked it (we think). Give it time people.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Matt Bagwell - Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction