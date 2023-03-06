When Ken Bruce announced he was leaving his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning show in January, it was also revealed he’d be taking his iconic PopMaster music quiz with him to his new home at Greatest Hits Radio.
That left Radio 2 bosses with the unenviable task of coming up with a brand new music-based quiz to fill the PopMaster-shaped hole at 10.30am every weekday morning.
Well, on Monday the new quiz - Ten To The Top - was unveiled by Gary Davies, who is hosting the mid-morning show until Ken’s official replacement Vernon Kay starts in May.
The quiz will see each player asked 10 questions about pop music, with the first question worth one point, the second question worth two points, all the way up to 10.
However, if a question is answered incorrectly, the value of the following question goes back to one point and the accumulator begins again.
To get listeners acquainted with the new quiz, Gary roped in Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball and her sidekick, travel presenter Richie Anderson, to play the first ever game.
So how did the all-new quiz fair against the much-loved PopMaster, which has had listeners playing along at home for the last 25 years?
As soon as it was launched, ‘PopMaster’ started trending on Twitter as listeners aired their thoughts.
And if any Radio 2 bosses are reading, they might want to look away now...