Revealed: The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2021 So Far

Olivia continues to be the most popular baby name for girls, but Oliver may have lost its reign among the boys.

Parenting site BabyCentre has been tracking the popularity of names so far in 2021. Olivia was once again found to be the most popular baby name for girls – it topped the latest list and has officially been the most popular name in England and Wales according to registry data for four years in a row.

The top five names for girls in the new report also included Emma, Amelia, Ava and Sophia.

Meanwhile Noah was named the top name for boys so far in 2021. This marks a shift from the most recent Office for National Statistics data, where Oliver has been top for seven years in a row. In the 2020 ONS report, Noah came in third, beaten by George in second.

The latest BabyCentre report suggests Liam, Oliver, Elijah and Lucas are the most popular baby names so far this year. Here are the top 60 results overall.

Manuel Breva Colmeiro via Getty Images

30 most popular girls names of 2021 so far

Olivia Emma Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Charlotte Gianna Luna Ella Evelyn Aria Harper Mila Ellie Camila Blessings Casi Ryilee Layla Aurora Nova Scarlett Avery Lily Riley Elena Madison Sofia

30 most popular boys names of 2021 so far