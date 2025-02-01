mgstudyo via Getty Images

Parents who have experienced C-sections and epidurals during birth are discussing a little-known side effect of such medical procedures: the shakes.

In a video on Instagram, obstetrician Dr Brooke Vandermolen explained why these shakes, or ‘postpartum chills’ – which can make it hard to hold your baby – might occur.

“These shakes, also called shivering or tremors, are pretty common after having a C-section,” said Dr Vandermolen.

One study of 212 women who had a C-section found 42% ended up experiencing the shivering phenomenon. The issue can also occur after an epidural or spinal anaesthetic.

Why does this happen?

Well, there are three main reasons, she suggested.

Firstly, having an epidural can “interfere with your body’s ability to perceive and regulate temperature”, explained the doctor.

This means your body might think it’s very cold when actually, it isn’t – hence the shivering.

“Next, you’ll have a drop in blood pressure – [it] might be a reaction to the anaesthetic or the surgery,” said Dr Vandermolen.

Low blood pressure can lead us to feel cold because our blood flow to our extremities is reduced, so we start to shiver to try and warm up.

The third culprit, said Dr Vandermolen, is adrenaline and anxiety.

“Now adrenaline naturally surges when you’re having surgery anyway – and, of course, it’s very natural to feel anxious as you’re about to have a baby and you’re having a major surgery,” she explained.

“Your body is responding to this big event. You might feel anxious or excited, but it can go into this full-body fight or flight mode.”

Some parents added they also experienced the shakes after a vaginal birth.

One mum wrote in the comments section: “Vaginal births for both my children but had the worst shakes after the second, felt like it last[ed] so long too. Midwives still gave me my baby to hold straight away but it did feel a bit scary.”

Another said: “I had this. The anaesthesiologist had to hold my hand to keep my arm straight and I wouldn’t hold my baby through fear of dropping her.”

Is it dangerous?

The expert stresses the shakes are not dangerous and are “totally harmless” but adds they can feel “uncomfortable” for those experiencing it.

If you’re worried about holding your baby because of the shakes, she advises that birth partners can hold the baby “close to your head until you are in a more comfortable position to hold them”.