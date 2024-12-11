The 1 Supplement The NHS Urges Older People Not To Take

via Associated Press

Though the NHS recommends all adults consider taking vitamin D supplements until around March to make up for the lost sunlight, they’ve debunked the idea that taking common vitamins can “prevent” colds.

Now, the service has recommended that older adults avoid one particular supplement altogether (unless it’s on a doctor’s advice, of course) as they may be more likely to experience negative side effects.

Even younger people shouldn’t take too much, they warn, as overdoing it can be “harmful.”

Taking too much “can cause stomach pain, feeling sick and diarrhoea,” the NHS say.

Which supplement should older people steer clear of, unless their doctor recommends it?

Potassium, which helps to control the balance of fluids in your body and also helps your heart to work, is present in lots of food (you may associate it with bananas, though they’re not the highest-potassium food out there).

It’s found in some veggies, like parsnips and broccoli, as well as nuts, seeds, beef, chicken, and turkey (so your Christmas dinner is basically a potassium-fest).

That’s why the NHS says that you should be able to get as much potassium as your body needs through a varied diet.

“Adults (19 to 64 years) need 3,500mg of potassium a day,” they say. That should be easily achievable through eating a mix of foods.

And though “Taking 3,700mg or less of potassium supplements a day is unlikely to have obvious harmful effects,” the NHS says older people’s kidneys might be less able to remove potassium from their system compared to younger people.

That can lead to the stomach issues we mentioned earlier.

So, the Department of Health and Social Care advises: “Older people should not take potassium supplements unless advised to by a doctor.”

Can you have too little potassium?

Yes, in which case supplements or eating potassium-rich foods (or a combination of both) may be recommended.

Low potassium levels are linked to heart issues like an irregular heartbeat, whereas elevated potassium levels can also reduce your heart activity.

“Both situations are serious and can be life threatening,” the NHS warns.

If you’re worried about your heart or want to see where your potassium levels are at, speak to a GP ― they may be able to give you a potassium blood test if needed.