The Secret To Sparkling Baking Trays Is Hiding In Your Food Cupboard

I don’t know what it is about baking trays. Maybe it’s the fact that we’ve designed them for a lifetime of inferno-like suffering in our ovens – but no matter how carefully I clean mine, they seem to get incredibly filthy in a matter of months ― almost as if they’re doing it on purpose.



Forget sponges. Forget dish brushes. Once my baking trays have achieved the crusted-on hue of shame, it feels like nothing will help to clean them.



So you can imagine how intrigued I was to hear from Tasting Table that the humble spud could help to remove the rust from my trays.



All I have to do, they advise, is halve a raw spud, dip the potato in washing-up liquid and salt or baking soda, and get to scrubbing. I was sceptical too ― but having tried it, I’ll never go back.



What?

I know! It works because potatoes are high in something called oxalic acid, which is sometimes sold in its pure form as a rust remover.



When this comes into contact with rust, it creates a substance called iron oxalate, which can easily be washed away with water and soap.



The addition of washing-up liquid will help to cut through grease, while salt and baking powder will exfoliate the surface of your trays.



Sweet potatoes are higher in rust-reducing oxalic acid than other kinds, Tasting Table points out.

Any other methods?