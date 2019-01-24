Jaguar Land Rover Announces Week-Long Shutdown Due To 'Brexit Disruption'

Britain’s biggest car manufacturer has announced there would be a week-long pause in production in April due to “potential disruption” from Brexit.

Jaguar Land Rover said it anticipated the move would affect all three of its UK car plants, in addition to its engine plant.

The firm has previously warned about the impact of Brexit. It has already had to cut production due to slowing demand in China.

“There will be an additional week of production stand-down 8th - 12th April due to potential Brexit disruption,” Jaguar Land Rover said in a statement.

Britain is slated to leave the European Union on March 29, but Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan was defeated in parliament last week, raising the prospect of Britain leaving without a deal.

It came amid series of moves from British-based companies that have made raised questions over Brexit.

Aerospace giant Airbus said it could slash thousands of UK jobs and move wing-building operations out of the country in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

On Wednesday, Brexiteer and inventor Sir James Dyson announced that he will move his company headquarters from the UK to Singapore in the next few months. However, he denies that the decision relates to Brexit.

This will mean the company is no longer a British registered company, and Singapore will become its main tax base.

Sony and P&O are also moving out of the UK, with other companies stockpiling resources in anticipation of disruption.