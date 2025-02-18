Taking Longer Than 30 Minutes To Fall Asleep Can Be A Sign Of This Little-Known Condition

Annie Spratt via Unsplash Do you lay awake for hours

Did you know that taking less than five minutes to fall asleep can reveal sleep deprivation? And spending more than half an hour trying to kip can be a sign you need to get up for a little bit before returning to bed.

But according to PoTS UK’s site, the little-known condition – called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (or PoTS) – can take a similar toll on your bedtime habits, too.

The health issue, which can make those who have it dizzy and fatigued, means your heart rate increases rapidly when you’re getting up or sitting or lying down.

Its symptoms can include palpitations, fainting, stomach issues, headaches ― and, per PoTS UK’s site, two sleeping changes.

How can PoTS affect sleep?

The condition can cause people to spend longer than half an hour to fall asleep or make them wake up in the middle of the night or early in the morning, PoTS UK says.

Of course, those aren’t the only reasons sleep issues might persist ― other causes include everything from stress to restless leg syndrome and mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, to sleep apnoea and irregular working hours.

Still, a 2012 paper found that 40% of people with PoTS experience daytime sleepiness every day, while insomnia and worse-quality REM sleep (whose efficiency is especially compromised by a higher heart rate) were also common.

What are the other symptoms of PoTS?

PoTS is pretty uncommon, affecting about 0.2% of the population. And some 75-85% of people with PoTS are women, the National Library of Medicine says.

Given that nearly one in five UK adults report poor sleep, most cases won’t be associated with PoTS ― more common causes include sleep apnoea and insomnia.

Other symptoms of PoTS (per the NHS) include:

dizziness or lightheadedness

noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations)

chest pain

shortness of breath

shaking and sweating

fainting or nearly fainting.

And, less commonly:

problems with your stomach or digestion, such as feeling sick, being sick, diarrhoea, constipation, bloating and tummy pain

headaches and problems with your sight, such as blurred vision or tunnel vision

your hands and feet looking purple – this may be more difficult to see if you have brown or black skin

weakness and extreme tiredness (fatigue), not being able to do much exercise, and sleeping badly

problems with thinking, memory and concentration (brain fog).