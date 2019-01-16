Poundland Has Launched Engagement Rings Just In Time For Valentine's Day

If you’re considering popping the question this Valentine’s day, take a trip to Poundland to get yourself a ring. No, this is not a joke.
While tradition dictates three months salary be spent on an engagement ring, but times are clearly changing. Who can forget the backlash against the Mumsnet who complained about her £1,300 ring?
Poundland has taken it one step further, throwing tradition out the window altogether, describing its new rings as a ‘budget placeholder’ before you choose the right ring together.
There are four designs available in different gemstones resembling diamond, ruby and topaz made from Cubic Zirconia in gold and silver colourways. They even come in a red velvet heart-shaped box.
Having prepared for all outcomes of a proposal, the budget retailer is also extending its return policy on the Bling Ring which will allow customers to get a full refund up to a year after purchasing it, just in case the answer is an awkward no.
With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, head to your nearest Poundland now to snap up a ring, so you can postpone (and save) for the actual diamonds down the line.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.