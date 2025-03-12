People Are Just Realising Power Rangers Isn't The Show They Thought It Was, And Woah

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Fox Kids

Eagle-eyed home cooks recently noticed that PYREX and pyrex are two separate companies ― the former makes extra-strong borosilicate glass, while the latter uses a weaker soda-lime material.

And according to the hosts of the podcast Confused Breakfast, nostalgic show Power Rangers might not be what we expected, either.

In a clip shared to YouTube, the movie and TV pros shared that the only parts of the show that were actually specific to the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers were filmed when the characters were unmasked.

All other sections, they claim, were from another Japanese series called Super Sentai ― fighting footage was simply swapped in.

Wait... is that true?

The LA Times reports that Haim Saban, the mind behind Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, had already made a habit of repurposing existing TV shows for US audiences when he came across Super Sentai.

He pitched his adaptation to networks, whose executives didn’t get too excited by the idea until shows like X-Men took off on Fox Kids.

According to Den Of Geek, footage of the original show was definitely added to the American version.

“Every year since its inception they’ve used footage and even some plotlines from the Japanese program to varying degrees of success,” the publication explained, adding that “much of its battle footage” is from the Japanese series.

In other words, we don’t know exactly how much of the content was lifted from one show to another ― but it’s definitely a not-insignificant amount,

Jason Narvy, who played a teenaged Power Ranger named Skull, told the LA Times: “Power Rangers was showing how much cultures have in common, and more importantly a culture ‘over there’ is not a foreign culture; it’s just a culture you haven’t experienced.”

“Not only are [American kids] seeing a diverse group of people and Japanese vernacular and a time-tested formula, they’re doing it effortlessly,” he added.

People were pretty surprised

“As a kid, I wondered why Rita’s lips never matched her words. I think I was around 5,” a top comment under Confused Breakfast’s clip reads.

“As an 11-year-old, I could tell. Suddenly, as soon as there is a fight scene, we are now looking at a grainy film that looked like it was over a decade old,” another commenter wrote.

