Just weeks after that hilarious pregnancy announcement, Amy Schumer has shared an intimate moment of her ultrasound scan with fans. In the sweet clip shared on Instagram, the 37-year-old comedian and actor can be heard saying: “Oh my God it’s moving all around.”
Her face is in complete awe as she covers her face with her hand, before pointing at the screen. “See, it has so much energy,” she adds. “That’s why I’m puking every day.”
Schumer also used the opportunity to encourage people to vote in the US midterm elections, writing in the caption for the clip: “Make a plan to vote and let’s make history.”
The comedian’s video comes just weeks after she shared the most Amy Schumer-esque pregnancy announcement ever, which saw photos of her and her husband Chris Fischer’s faces superimposed onto a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who was holding her baby bump.
“About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin Insta page,” Schumer captioned the photo. “Please follow her for #newsnotnoise as she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me!”
Schumer’s pregnancy news was confirmed on her pal’s Instagram – where journalist Jessica Yellin was posting Schumer’s recommendations for the upcoming US midterm elections. The list of candidates for congress and governor was signed off: “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”
If her pregnancy announcement is anything to go by, we’re looking forward to more comical updates from the mum-to-be over the next few months.