Just weeks after that hilarious pregnancy announcement, Amy Schumer has shared an intimate moment of her ultrasound scan with fans. In the sweet clip shared on Instagram, the 37-year-old comedian and actor can be heard saying: “Oh my God it’s moving all around.”

Her face is in complete awe as she covers her face with her hand, before pointing at the screen. “See, it has so much energy,” she adds. “That’s why I’m puking every day.”

