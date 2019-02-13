Pregnant Teen And Husband Killed In Police Chase

UPDATE: Patrick McDonagh and his pregnant wife Shauna were not suspects on the aggravated burglary that prompted the officers’ response, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
A pregnant teenager and her husband died after their car smashed into a coach during a police chase.
Newlyweds Patrick McDonagh, 19, and his 18-year-old wife Shauna, were killed on the A40 near East Acton in west London at about 9pm on Sunday.
The couple, who wed last year, were said to be expecting a baby girl in April. The unborn child is not believed to have survived the collision.
Hundreds of tributes to the young couple have been posted on social media from friends and family.
Rose Marie Stokes wrote: “Heartbreaking, may all 3 of ye rest in peace god give them a good bed in heaven.”
“Rest in perfect paradise angels,” said Jessie Donohue.
A second man who was in the car was taken to hospital and has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Around 20 minutes before the fatal collision police had been called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Harrow and a high-speed road chase ensued.
Three victims reported that the door to their home had been forced and four male suspects had entered the house, threatening them with a large hunting knife and a screwdriver, before demanding valuables.
The victims were told they would be killed if they did not cooperate and one was punched in the face. The suspects left taking cash and jewellery.
During the chase the suspects’ car veered to the wrong side of the A40 near the junction with Kingsdown Avenue and crashed into a coach.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog and the Metropolitan Police internal Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed of the incident.
Update: This article was changed on February 14 2019 as a result of updated information from the Independent Office for Police Conduct.