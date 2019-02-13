Pregnant Teen And Husband Killed In Police Chase

Facebook Patrick, 19 and Shauna McDonagh, 18, were killed in a car crash as they were chased by police on Saturday

UPDATE: Patrick McDonagh and his pregnant wife Shauna were not suspects on the aggravated burglary that prompted the officers’ response, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

A pregnant teenager and her husband died after their car smashed into a coach during a police chase.

Newlyweds Patrick McDonagh, 19, and his 18-year-old wife Shauna, were killed on the A40 near East Acton in west London at about 9pm on Sunday.

The couple, who wed last year, were said to be expecting a baby girl in April. The unborn child is not believed to have survived the collision.

Hundreds of tributes to the young couple have been posted on social media from friends and family.