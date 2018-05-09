A woman with a prosthetic leg was motivated to have a maternity photoshoot, after struggling to find pictures of mums-to-be who have disabilities.

Christa Couture, from Toronto, Canada, had to have her leg amputated when she was a teenager because she had bone cancer.

“I have rolled my eyes at the cliche of maternity photos but, I must admit, I have also longed for the opportunity to have them taken,” Couture wrote in an article for CBC. “I’ve viewed that kind of photoshoot as a cultural rite of passage.

“The trouble is, I struggled to imagine my own maternity photos when I couldn’t find any examples of them with a body like mine. I only have one leg.”